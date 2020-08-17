Weather U

ABC13 Weather U: How tropical cyclones get named

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How do tropical cyclones get named?

A storm gets named when it gets wind speeds of 39 miles per hour and becomes a tropical storm or a hurricane.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth explains above in the video about the process.

