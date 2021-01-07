ABC13 and Workforce Solutions virtual job fair featuring gigs that pay up to $22 per hour

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host the virtual job fair at 11:30 a.m.
Since April, ABC13 has hosted a weekly virtual event with Workforce Solutions.
Since then, hundreds have received interviews, and dozens are back to work.
To participate each week, look for the live stream on ABC13's website and app in the video player above. You can also watch on ABC13's free streaming apps for devices, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
During the half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters answer calls, emails and applications to help people land an immediate hire position.
This job fair featured about 380 positions in a variety of fields including construction, media, and retail. The positions range in pay from $10 to $22 an hour.
If you want to take a look at the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
You can also watch a recap of the entire job fair above, and get hired!
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
