How you can land a job in the Houston area, or sign up for a program to learn a new skill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Finding a job doesn't just mean applying. During ABC13's virtual job fair, you'll learn about a variety of programs where you can learn new skills to land a new position.
ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. There are dozens of immediate-hire jobs available.
You can watch the full virtual job fair in the video player above.
We'll also highlight programs. Many of them offer scholarships, which means it may not cost anything to learn the new skill.
During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will take applications. They'll also answer calls to help people learn about programs.
To reach a recruiter, contact the ABC13 viewer hotline at (713) 243-6663. To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
