ABC13 hosts virtual job fair featuring dozens of jobs paying more than $14 an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a new job, employers are hiring, and we have multiple options with starting pay above $14 an hour.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., we're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. For nearly two years, our weekly events have helped hundreds land jobs and find new educational opportunities.

We'll also showcase an aerospace program that can get you a job in eight weeks.

To participate, look for the live video on our website and wherever you stream ABC13. This week, you can find education, mechanic, security and technician jobs.

If you're looking for free career advice, there's an ABC13 viewer hotline you can call to ask about jobs, practice interviews, and educational opportunities. The number is 713-243-6663.

During the half-hour event, recruiters will take calls, social media messages, and applications through the state's jobs website. To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

