job fair

Over 900 jobs available near Huntsville during virtual job fair

By
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job in the Huntsville area, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair featuring more than 900 openings.

ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host the virtual job fair, highlighting the Huntsville area.

Workforce Solutions has an office in Huntsville to help people find work. The agency is closed to the public, but employees work remotely to offer virtual help.

If you want to participate, the job fair will be streamed Thursday at 3 p.m. on ABC13's website, and CTV app, which can be found on certain platforms, including Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will feature 400 positions. There are also positions in the education, medical and government fields. The pay ranges from $9 to $32 an hour.

There are also remote call center jobs, which pay upwards of $15 an hour. To apply for the jobs, seekers can submit information through Workforce Solution's Facebook, or using a workintexas.com profile.

Click to preview the jobs, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. There is also an ABC13 viewer hotline for people to call with job-related questions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The ABC13 viewer hotline number is (832) 849-0480.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonhuntsvillejob faircareers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Rockets star James Harden to open restaurant
Houston-area jobs in retail, teaching and radio available now
You could land a job in El Campo and Wharton
ABC13's virtual job fair helps you explore apprenticeships
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead in unrelated Houston-area shootings
Deadly Tomball home explosion may have been suicide, police say
Body found just off busy portion of Westheimer Road
La Marque PD chief speaks after officer shoots 22-year-old
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
Construction equipment catches fire after gas main line ruptures
Show More
Dry and warm Thursday, rain returns Friday
COVID daily death toll reaches record high Wednesday
Swastikas found on US's only Anne Frank memorial
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings
Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released
More TOP STORIES News