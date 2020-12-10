Over 900 jobs available near Huntsville during virtual job fair

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job in the Huntsville area, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair featuring more than 900 openings.ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host the virtual job fair, highlighting the Huntsville area.Workforce Solutions has an office in Huntsville to help people find work. The agency is closed to the public, but employees work remotely to offer virtual help.If you want to participate, the job fair will be streamed Thursday at 3 p.m. on ABC13's website, and CTV app, which can be found on certain platforms, including Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will feature 400 positions. There are also positions in the education, medical and government fields. The pay ranges from $9 to $32 an hour.There are also remote call center jobs, which pay upwards of $15 an hour. To apply for the jobs, seekers can submit information through Workforce Solution's Facebook, or using a workintexas.com profile., and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. There is also an ABC13 viewer hotline for people to call with job-related questions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.The ABC13 viewer hotline number is (832) 849-0480.