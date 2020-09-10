There are jobs in the Houston area paying $24 an hour, and you can get an interview today

The job fair will take place on ABC13's Facebook at 3:00 pm on Thursday. All you have to is look for the live video stream to join.
There are 25 companies hiring with more than 400 positions.
The companies are in Katy, Sealy, Conroe, Humble, Channelview, Sugar Land and Houston.
Some of the positions include forklift operator, HVAC building technician, construction positions, and retail associate positions. To check out the positions, go to Workforce Solutions, and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.
RELATED: Job seekers face being 'ghosted' by employers and recruiters
To participate, make sure your Facebook contact information is updated, and complete a workintexas.com profile.
Workforce Solutions said the companies participating are looking to hire quickly.
This means if you apply today, you could have an interview by next week. The timing might be right for some people.
On Wednesday, Texas Workforce Commission announced the extra weekly $300 boost is ending this week. The agency says FEMA is longer funding the benefit after the week ending Sept. 5.