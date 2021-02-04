ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" weekly special on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.With a new month underway in the state's efforts to vaccinate Texans for COVID-19, Texas Department of State Health Services and the chair of a vaccine allocation panel are providing a public update.According to the department's vaccination dashboard, more than 2 million eligible Texans have been given at least a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Of those, more than 561,000 people have been fully vaccinated.CVS and other national pharmacy retailers are set to rollout in-store vaccinations. CVS in particular is will begin distributing 38,000 shots across 70 Texas locations, including those in Houston, beginning Feb. 11.