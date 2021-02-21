abc13 town hall

ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As millions of southeast Texas residents begin to recover from last week's historic winter storms and the catastrophic failure of the state's power grid, there are still many questions about what happened.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is bringing together local leaders for a town hall on Tuesday (7- 8 p.m. CDT), reflecting on this unprecedented winter emergency and highlighting local disaster response.

Eyewitness News anchors Gina Gaston and Tom Abrahams are gathering leaders and experts to answer your questions about the storm and its aftermath.

You can submit questions for possible inclusion in Tuesday's town hall here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


Panelists for Tuesday's town hall include:
  • Energy Fellow Ed Hirs, University of Houston
  • State Senator Carol Alvarado
  • State Rep. Armando Walle
  • State Rep. Christina Morales
  • State Rep. Shawn Thierry

At least 20 deaths have been attributed to the winter storms, which brought the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to our region. Analysts say four million homes lost power, heat or water at some point during the disaster last week.

In the aftermath of the storms, residents now face boil water notices in dozens of communities and an urgent need for food, after freezing temperatures and road hazards disrupted the supply chain to grocery stores.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged the Texas Legislature to take up Texas power grid reform and an investigation into ERCOT, the state's nonprofit energy council, as an emergency item this session.

The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com and ABC13's apps for your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV devices. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 town hallwinter stormtexas newspower outagedisaster reliefdisasterwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Minority student obstacles could sink Texas if left unchanged
Black community in Texas faces critical moment in COVID-19 fight
Virus fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Hispanics
Vaccine supply will catch up with demand, officials assure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 ERCOT board members from outside Texas resign
Deputy caught on video pulling gun on man in traffic
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
New arrest made in case of 2019 murder of 11-year-old boy
1.4M vaccines to arrive at Texas sites, DSHS says
Drivers halted due to sinkhole in SW Houston
Show More
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Tips to avoid mold after winter storm
How to apply for FEMA aid through remote applications
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect to stay in mental health facility
Why it could be a week before the sunshine returns
More TOP STORIES News