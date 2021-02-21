ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions

Energy Fellow Ed Hirs, University of Houston

State Senator Carol Alvarado

State Rep. Armando Walle

State Rep. Christina Morales

State Rep. Shawn Thierry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As millions of southeast Texas residents begin to recover from last week's historic winter storms and the catastrophic failure of the state's power grid, there are still many questions about what happened.ABC13, Houston's news leader, is bringing together local leaders for a town hall on Tuesday (7- 8 p.m. CDT), reflecting on this unprecedented winter emergency and highlighting local disaster response.Eyewitness News anchors Gina Gaston and Tom Abrahams are gathering leaders and experts to answer your questions about the storm and its aftermath.have been attributed to the winter storms, which brought the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to our region. Analysts say four million homes lost power, heat or water at some point during the disaster last week.In the aftermath of the storms, residents now facein dozens of communities and an, after freezing temperatures and road hazards disrupted the supply chain to grocery stores.On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged the Texas Legislature to take up Texas power grid reform and, the state's nonprofit energy council, as an emergency item this session.