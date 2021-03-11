'No Layups' jam-packed with Texans talk and the 'Road to Wrestlemania'

Here are the things on tap with David and Raheel, streaming at 2 p.m. on the free streaming apps of ABC13.
New Texans head coach builds his staff
Houston Texans head coach David Culley faces the media for his second ever news conference as a member of the franchise. Just the day before, Culley set his coaching staff, which features Lovie Smith as Culley's associate head coach and defensive coordinator; and Pep Hamilton, a one-time XFL head coach and the man who as of now is Deshaun Watson's quarterbacks coach.
The guys will break down Culley's remarks from his noon-time virtual news conference, as well as assess the staff he has built for what's left of the Texans.
NFL player steps up for winter storm relief
From on the field moves to generous ones off of it, "No Layups" welcomes Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to the show.
The defensive lineman, who will enter his fourth season in the league, will talk to David and Raheel about the good deed he is performing for Houston-area youth. He is helping feed 7,000 kids impacted by the winter storm.
Joseph-Day, who is from Pennsylvania and played collegiate football at Rutgers, will explain what possessed him to help our area, which is still in need after last month's weather disaster.
The guys go to wrestling promo class
The show then "lays the smack down" with WWE superstar Damian Priest, who, along with his fellow wrestlers, are on the road to Wrestlemania, which is the sports entertainment company's biggest event every year.
Priest will talk with the guys about teaming up with Latin pop star Bad Bunny, who is WWE's current "24/7" Champion.
The 6'5" superstar will also teach the guys how to talk the big talk in a special wrestling promo class.
Grammy nominee looks ahead to big night
David and Raheel will talk with Jason Baum, who is Grammy-nominated twice in the Best Music Film category for this weekend's award show.
Baum is nominated for his work as a video producer on two nominated works: "Beastie Boys Story" and Beyonce's "Black is King," the latter of which can be streamed on Disney+.
