no layups

'No Layups' jam-packed with Texans talk and the 'Road to Wrestlemania'

By
Thursday's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali is jam packed with developments at the Houston Texans, a good deed from one of the NFL's toughest players, a lesson on wrestling smack talk, and a Grammy nominee who could take home an honor for his work with Beyonce.

Here are the things on tap with David and Raheel, streaming at 2 p.m. on the free streaming apps of ABC13.

New Texans head coach builds his staff

Houston Texans head coach David Culley faces the media for his second ever news conference as a member of the franchise. Just the day before, Culley set his coaching staff, which features Lovie Smith as Culley's associate head coach and defensive coordinator; and Pep Hamilton, a one-time XFL head coach and the man who as of now is Deshaun Watson's quarterbacks coach.

The guys will break down Culley's remarks from his noon-time virtual news conference, as well as assess the staff he has built for what's left of the Texans.

NFL player steps up for winter storm relief

From on the field moves to generous ones off of it, "No Layups" welcomes Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to the show.

The defensive lineman, who will enter his fourth season in the league, will talk to David and Raheel about the good deed he is performing for Houston-area youth. He is helping feed 7,000 kids impacted by the winter storm.

Joseph-Day, who is from Pennsylvania and played collegiate football at Rutgers, will explain what possessed him to help our area, which is still in need after last month's weather disaster.

The guys go to wrestling promo class

The show then "lays the smack down" with WWE superstar Damian Priest, who, along with his fellow wrestlers, are on the road to Wrestlemania, which is the sports entertainment company's biggest event every year.

Priest will talk with the guys about teaming up with Latin pop star Bad Bunny, who is WWE's current "24/7" Champion.

The 6'5" superstar will also teach the guys how to talk the big talk in a special wrestling promo class.

Grammy nominee looks ahead to big night

David and Raheel will talk with Jason Baum, who is Grammy-nominated twice in the Best Music Film category for this weekend's award show.

Baum is nominated for his work as a video producer on two nominated works: "Beastie Boys Story" and Beyonce's "Black is King," the latter of which can be streamed on Disney+.

You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonentertainmentwinter stormfoodbeyoncedisaster reliefno layupsfood drivewwedonationsgrammy award
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NO LAYUPS
No Layups: Does Kelvin Sampson get enough love?
No Layups: Andre Hal's health scare and Raya the Last Dragon
What to binge this week on ABC13's free streaming apps
No Layups: Does the national media hate Houston?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
5 killed in night of violence across Houston
COVID-19 pandemic: 1 year later
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas
3 killed in quadruple shooting police call 'completely unprovoked'
Show More
ABC13 hosts virtual job fair today with more than 700 openings
Houston veterans of all ages can get vaccines this weekend
Brazoria Co. battery storage facility to connect to power grid
Woman pleads guilty to making false report that sparked deadly raid
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News