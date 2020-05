Penn State students hold tongue-in-cheek vigil for closed Taco Bell

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- It appears students at Penn State really love their Taco Bell.After a restaurant closed Sunday night in State College, students held a tongue-in-cheek ceremony mourning it.Students took the event seriously, though, lighting candles, singing and placing flowers outside the closed location. The vigil was planned on Facebook with the organizers writing, "being one of the best places to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced."Google Maps indicates another Taco Bell remains open about two miles away from the closed location.But the heart wants what the heart wants, right?