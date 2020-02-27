If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, study says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scientists are now confirming something many people may have long suspected, but were never able to prove: If you see someone driving an expensive car, they're probably a jerk.The research was published in the Journal of Transport and Health, but the findings are speculative and obviously not definitive.The study found that those who drive luxury and sports vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road.According to the study, the likelihood of a driver slowing down drops by three percent for every extra $1,000 of their vehicle's value.The researchers came up with their findings by getting volunteers to cross a sidewalk hundreds of times, filming and analyzing driver responses.