Society

This café is breaking new grounds for adults with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a cafe that's doing amazing things in our community, we've found the perfect place.

The Café at Brookwood, which is located in the town of Brookshire, is known for employing adults with disabilities.

The employees told ABC13 that the work is meaningful and gives them the ability to support themselves.

The café is open for lunch 7-days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpetsanimalottdog
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News