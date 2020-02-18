HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a cafe that's doing amazing things in our community, we've found the perfect place.
The Café at Brookwood, which is located in the town of Brookshire, is known for employing adults with disabilities.
The employees told ABC13 that the work is meaningful and gives them the ability to support themselves.
The café is open for lunch 7-days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.
This café is breaking new grounds for adults with special needs
