Society

This 'Cuss Collar' will swear every time your dog barks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your dog's mouth might not be as clean as you think it is; especially if he or she is wearing the Cuss Collar.

The Cuss Collar is a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.

The collar comes with a speaker attached that will play a prerecorded set of swear words whenever your dog barks.

According to the company's website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn't harm the dog, and it's not intended for anti-barking training.

Right now, the Cuss Collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpetsanimalottdog
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News