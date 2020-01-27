Society

H-E-B is giving away a lifetime of free groceries to one lucky Texan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How does a lifetime supply of free groceries from H-E-B sound? Well, one lucky Texan is going to have the chance to score big during Super Bowl Sunday.

The Texas-based grocery store chain is rolling out the sweepstakes on its new My H-E-B app. The contest will launch with the debut of the company's Super Bowl commercial starring actress Eva Longoria.

The game will begin as soon as the commercial airs between the third and fourth quarters of the game.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must download or launch the My H-E-B app and log into their account to play the in-app game. Participants will need to pay close attention to the 60-second commercial because the game will ask users to pick the 10 H-E-B products featured throughout.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodottgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News