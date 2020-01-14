Battle of the chicken? Here's how you can get FREE Popeyes and Chick-fil-A this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Battle of the chicken? Not so much. But the two restaurants are giving away deals you don't want to miss.From now through Jan. 31, Chick-fil-A is giving away a free 8-count order of its chicken nuggets to customers who sign in to their existing Chick-fil-A account or create an account.Customers will be able to exchange the free nuggets for Chick-Fil-A's new Kale Crunch Side, which came out Monday.Popeyes is also offering free food through Sunday, Jan. 19 in celebration with its deal with DoorDash.The restaurant is offering customers the chance to get a free chicken sandwich when using the code:on DoorDash. To get the free sandwich, customers must order $20 worth of food.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.