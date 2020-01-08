Society

You could find $10K in gold and silver during this Houston hunt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your next chance to win $10,000 in gold and silver is on the way.

GoldHunt Houston announced it's hosting another search for the big prize starting Feb. 22, except this time it will be an express hunt, which means there will only be about four or five riddles to solve.

GoldHunt hosted an event in December where $100,000 in gold and silver was up for grabs, except hunters had to solve 21 riddles.

The winners of that hunt were revealed on Sunday on Instagram. Houston natives John and Pat Goyen were the first to answer the riddles and earned the grand prize.

GoldHunt says the bounty is actually worth more than $100,000 because the price of gold started to jump.

If you got stumped along the way last time around or you've never tried the hunt before, you can sign up for the next round.

In the past, riddles have been puns, streets, historical locations and pop culture references.

Maps for the February round will be $20 and can be found at the GoldHunt website.

