New rooftop lounge brings stunning skyline views to Houston's EaDo neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you love Houston's bar scene, you're going to want to try out this new rooftop bar in EaDo.Sunset Rooftop Lounge, located at 2119 Dallas St., will open to the public on Friday, January 17.The third floor bar will offer its guests a beautiful view of downtown Houston, along with its signature cocktails that pay homage to the city.