Society

Here's how you can still celebrate the holidays at Houston's Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still looking to celebrate the holiday season, you have a few more chances.

On Monday, the Houston Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly night which offers a smaller crowd, quieter music and limited flashing lights.

On Thursday, the zoo will hold an adults-only ugly sweater party, and each ticket will include a free drink.

The last day to enjoy the zoo lights will be on Sunday, Jan. 12.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News