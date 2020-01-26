The listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Soon you'll be able to have a taste of Hollywood in Katy.
Academy Award winning Actress Renee Zellweger's childhood home on Willow Lane is up for sale, and it's already getting a lot of buzz.
The listing for the fabulous home went live Thursday, and they are holding an open house Saturday January 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The list price is $750,000.
