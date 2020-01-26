Society

The listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Soon you'll be able to have a taste of Hollywood in Katy.

Academy Award winning Actress Renee Zellweger's childhood home on Willow Lane is up for sale, and it's already getting a lot of buzz.

The listing for the fabulous home went live Thursday, and they are holding an open house Saturday January 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The list price is $750,000.

Watch the video above for more on the highly sought-after home!

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

READ MORE: Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News