Community & Events

Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2020

ABC13 KTRK Eyewitness News logo
Click here to download the KTRK-TV/ABC13 2020 EEO report.

To view the KTRK-TV Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) - please click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabout abc13
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News