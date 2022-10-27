Nearly 10 employers interviewing for virtual and in-person jobs in Katy

In Katy, we're helping you find your next job today with our virtual job fair. The city of Katy and Amazon are among those hiring. Here's more information.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job or considering going to school, ABC13 has a way for you to interview on the spot and learn about college opportunities.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host its weekly virtual job fair. The event starts at 10 a.m., and you can participate by watching the live video on our website, or wherever you stream ABC13.

In addition to the virtual event, there's an in-person job fair at the Workforce Solutions location in Katy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. About 10 employers will be there conducting interviews.

Some of the employers hiring at our event are the city of Katy, an ambulance service, and a credit union. If you can't make it in person, we'll have a way for you to apply for the jobs virtually.

In addition, higher education experts from the Katy area will join our virtual event to talk about opportunities. If you're looking for a job, or need career advice, you can call the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. The Workforce Solutions in Katy is located at 24025 Katy Freeway Suite D.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.