New Year's resolution to get hired? ABC13 job fair shows you how to land a job quickly

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to start the new year with a new job, ABC13 has a way for you to land one quickly.
Today at 11:30 a.m., ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair with Workforce Solutions. During the event, recruiters will take applications online, or you can call and get free career advice.
The employers participating in these weekly events are looking to hire quickly. Over the past year and a half, we've helped hundreds land new jobs.
To participate, look for the live video on our website or wherever you stream ABC13. We also have a way to get free career advice, including resume help, practice interviews, and a way to learn new skills.
There's an ABC13 viewer hotline you can call. The number is 713-243-6663.
To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
