Best 2020 Summer Activities for the Whole Family

Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough, especially with this being a very strange season due to the COVID-19 situation! That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities, where to eat, open pools and beaches to swim and family time!Here are our Top Picks for our Summer of Fun Guide. Deals are available all summer long! Moody Gardens is an educational tourist destination. It features three main pyramid attractions; Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid and Discovery Pyramid. These pyramids include animals, fish, butterflies, and free-roaming monkeys. Other major attractions include white sand beaches, Moody Gardens water parks and pools for children, lazy rivers, golf course and Moody Gardens hotel. Great for all ages, including teens! ABC13 Goya Foods Recipes are the perfect recipes to get you and your family through the summer! Goya recipes include Strawberry Banana Froyo, Sauteed Fish, Coffee Rub Steak and more! Check it out!_______________________________________________________________________ Houston Downtown Aquarium is the perfect spot for dinning, watching sea life, touch pools, shark tanks and displays of aquatic ecosystems. Kemah Boardwalk features restaurants, retails shops and amusements on a 60-acre boardwalk on the Texas Gulf Coast. Splashway Water Park is a family-friendly water-park featuring slides, a wave pool, lazy river and on-site campgrounds.Click the links below for more details on outdoor destinations. The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a natural history museum that has wildlife, dinosaurs, and more. The Museum of Fine Arts has approximately over 64,000 works from six continents and one of the largest museum in the US. The Art Car Museum It is an exhibition forum for local,national and international artists with an emphasis on art cars, other fine arts and artists that are rarely acknowledged by other cultural institutions. The Lone Star Flight Museum It is an exhibition forum for local,national and international artists with an emphasis on art cars, other fine arts and artists that are rarely acknowledged by other cultural institutions.