abc13 town hall

ABC13 hosts 'Partners Against Crime' town hall honoring Crime Stoppers of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In 1980, a group of concerned Houston citizens came together to offer a system that promised anonymity and cash rewards for tips about major criminal offenders.

Forty years later, Crime Stoppers of Houston is one of the most successful and productive organizations of its kind.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, hosted a one-hour town hall, underlining Crime Stoppers of Houston's groundbreaking work and international influence in solving and preventing serious crime.

13 Unsolved's Courtney Fischer is bringing together key players from across the city to highlight how Crime Stoppers is making a difference, in celebration of its ruby anniversary and 40-year partnership with ABC13 Houston.

Panelists for the town hall included:

  • Amy Smith, Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council
  • Andy Kahan, Crime Stoppers of Houston Victim Services
  • Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police Department
  • Dave Ward, ABC13 anchor emeritus
  • Rania Mankarious, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO
  • Scott Aronstein, Houston business owner


While the world might have slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crime Stoppers never missed a beat, keeping the famed 713-222-TIPS tip line open. But the organization does so much more, offering critical services to all who need them.

From working on felony bail reform and rising crime rates, to going straight into coronavirus response, warning people of the many scams that are sweeping through our area, to being on the front lines, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community after George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, it's been an incredibly busy year for Crime Stoppers.

Viewers are urged to make a donation to support Crime Stoppers' vital work in the community online or by texting CS40for40 to 91999.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrime fightersabc13 town hallgun violenceschool violencecrime stoppersviolencecommunity
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
ABC13 hosts 'Eye on Delta' special
George Floyd's childhood friends join BLM town hall
ABC13 hosts town hall on closing gap for Hispanic students
Get answers about voting in the 2020 election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden meet for final debate before election: LIVE
Watch Cy Ranch HS take on Bridgeland HS in Texan Live's Game of the Week!
Harris County voters can go on with drive-thru voting
A noticeable cool down arrives Friday evening
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Dallas-based hop-on jet offering flights to Houston for $99
Clear Creek ISD says teen's allegations against employees are false
Show More
List of resources available for domestic violence victims
Chilling video surfaces of man accused of killing younger wife
HISD teachers call in sick to protest over COVID-19
Mom wants answers of daughter's alleged beating over face mask
SF-based Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores
More TOP STORIES News