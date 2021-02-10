Download ABC13 apps for streaming TV and mobile news

The ABC13 Houston 24/7 streaming channel gives you free access to ABC13 Houston News and your favorite Eyewitness News content, along with breaking news, live events, and original programming anytime! Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Amazon, Apple TV, and Samsung TV will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment. To download the free app, search "ABC13 Houston" on your home streaming devices.

Here's how you can stream the newscasts on your smart TV.

To watch on Amazon Fire TV:

Search "ABC13 Houston" in the app store

Download the ABC13 Houston App

There is no login required

To watch on Amazon Prime Video:

Open the Prime Video app or press the Prime Video button on your remote

Choose Live TV

Under the list of content categories, choose "Local News"

Scroll down to find ABC13 Houston

To watch on Apple TV:

Search "ABC13 Houston" in the Apple App Store

Download the ABC13 Houston app

There is no login required

To watch on Google TV:

Search "ABC13 Houston" in the Google TV app store

Download the ABC13 Houston App

There is no login required

To watch on our Roku app:

Search "ABC13 Houston" in the Roku Streaming Store.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in the "apps" section.

There is no login required

To watch on Roku Channel:

Search "ABC13 Houston" in the Roku Channel app or on therokuchannel.roku.com

Click "add channel"

Start streaming!

To watch on Samsung TV:

Open the Samsung TV Plus app or press the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Channel 1122 is ABC13 Houston (available only in the Houston region)

Download our mobile app

Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic on your phone with the ABC13 Houston app. Get the top local headlines for the Houston area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.

Amazon Echo

Let Alexa read you the day's top stories from ABC13 Houston. The ABC13 Houston Flash Briefing reads you the top news stories from the Houston Area. By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

