ABC13 Anchor Ilona Carson signs off from news desk

ABC13 Anchor Ilona Carson signs off from news desk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 16 amazing years at ABC13, Ilona Carson signed off from the news desk of an Eyewitness News broadcast on Friday.

Go behind the scenes with the ABC13 family as we say 'see you later' to anchor Ilona Carson who's stepping away from the desk to spend more time with her loved ones.



Earlier this month, she announced she is stepping off the set and away from live daily news.

"I truly believe this has been the greatest job in the world," Ilona told viewers back on June 4.

Ilona's three children, Reid, Pierce and Georgie, are the focus of her life and at the heart of her decision to make this change.

She said, "I know other parents watching this know the juggling act we perform every day as working moms and dads. And the sacrifices we make, always trying to do what's best for our loved ones. I've always felt that I would know the right thing to do at the right time."

Ilona explained that with her oldest child starting middle school and her youngest starting kindergarten in the fall, she feels this is the time to fully focus on her children.

"I also feel time passing so quickly, and selfishly I don't want to miss a moment with them," she said. "I know how blessed and lucky I am to be able to make this decision, but it's still not an easy one."

Ilona won't be far from our ABC13 family, though, as she will continue to work on some station projects and specials in the future.

"I will be forever grateful for you, the viewers, and my amazing colleagues," Ilona said.
