ABC fall schedule 2022: 'Abbott Elementary' moves to Wednesday comedy block

By George Pennacchio
ABC announces fall 2022 schedule

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- ABC has unveiled its 2022 fall TV schedule. There's some big comedy moves, something new with Oscar winner Hilary Swank, more "Bachelor in Paradise" and a new weekly primetime "Jeopardy!" series featuring celebrities.

We'll still get our daily dose of "Jeopardy!" but the network is adding a weekly primetime celebrity edition of the iconic game show. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will air Sundays at 8 p.m., leading into "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

ABC is consolidating its comedy night to Wednesdays. This season's newest hit, "Abbott Elementary," will anchor the evening in the 9 p.m. spot. Also part of the Wednesday comedy block: "The Conners," "The Goldbergs" and "Home Economics."

"Bachelor in Paradise" is moving from its usual summer spot and will now air on two nights this fall. You'll see it on Mondays at 8 p.m., replacing "Dancing with the Stars," which is moving to Disney+.

"Paradise" fans can have double the fun since it will be back for more on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

We'll also see a new drama starring Hilary Swank as a newspaper reporter. "Alaska" will air Thursday nights at 10 p.m. in the plum spot following the long-running hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy."

The new spinoff to "The Rookie" with Niecy Nash will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

"Big Sky," with Reba McEntire joining the cast, moves to Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

We will see "The Wonder Years" and "A Million Little Things" return at midseason. That's also when we'll see the debut of a new Gina Rodriguez-led comedy called "Not Dead Yet."

ABC FALL SCHEDULE
(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY
8 PM - Bachelor in Paradise
10 PM - The Good Doctor

TUESDAY
8 PM - Bachelor in Paradise
10 PM - THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY
8 PM - The Conners
8:30 PM- The Goldbergs
9 PM - Abbott Elementary (new night)
9:30 PM - Home Economics
10 PM - Big Sky (new night)

THURSDAY
8 PM - Station 19
9 PM - Grey's Anatomy

10 PM - ALASKA

FRIDAY
8 PM - Shark Tank
9 PM - 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY
8 PM College Football

SUNDAY
7 PM - America's Funniest Home Videos
8 PM - CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!
9 PM - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 PM - The Rookie

