Coronavirus

'Potentially 2 million Americans could lose their lives': ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton describes alarming COVID-19 death rate in US

The confirmed rate for COVID-related deaths in the U.S. is hovering just under 5%, while worldwide numbers are at about 0.6%. That is six times as deadly as the seasonal flu, explains Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases being reported over the past six weeks has increased globally. And the executive director of the World Health Organization emergencies program warned a spike in deaths could soon follow.

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains why the numbers for the U.S. death rate are alarming.

"Our fatality rate for confirmed COVID-related deaths is hovering just under 5%. That is incredibly high. Worldwide, we're hearing numbers of 0.6% fatality rate. To compare that to seasonal flu - that's 0.1% fatality rate - six times as deadly. If you're talking about numbers like that, you're potentially talking about millions, potentially 2 million Americans who could lose their lives to this," said Dr. Ashton.

The ABC medical correspondent reminds everyone that the virus is still unpredictable and everyone should continue to follow health guidelines.

Study: Half of COVID-19 cases coming from silent spreaders
EMBED More News Videos

New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.



Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.



Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. reach 3 million
EMBED More News Videos

Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. are running at over 50,000, breaking records at practically every turn.

