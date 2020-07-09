'Potentially 2 million Americans could lose their lives': ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton describes alarming COVID-19 death rate in US

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6304661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6303240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6306565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. are running at over 50,000, breaking records at practically every turn.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases being reported over the past six weeks has increased globally. And the executive director of the World Health Organization emergencies program warned a spike in deaths could soon follow.ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains why the numbers for the U.S. death rate are alarming."Our fatality rate for confirmed COVID-related deaths is hovering just under 5%. That is incredibly high. Worldwide, we're hearing numbers of 0.6% fatality rate. To compare that to seasonal flu - that's 0.1% fatality rate - six times as deadly. If you're talking about numbers like that, you're potentially talking about millions, potentially 2 million Americans who could lose their lives to this," said Dr. Ashton.The ABC medical correspondent reminds everyone that the virus is still unpredictable and everyone should continue to follow health guidelines.