Abandoned home burns as squatter is rescued by neighbors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are investigating the cause of a heavy fire that broke out inside an abandoned house in southeast Houston.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire with someone trapped inside in the 4600 block of Brinkley Street near Cullen.

When they arrived, crews entered the home and found it empty but managed to put out the fire.

Authorities later learned neighbors knew someone was staying inside the abandoned home and were able to rescue them before the crews arrived.

No injuries were reported but the cause is still under investigation.
