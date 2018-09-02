U.S. & WORLD

Abandoned 'ghost ship' grounds off coast of Myanmar

EMBED </>More Videos

The freighter, Sam Ratulangi PB 1600, was first discovered in late August near the mouth of Sittoung River with neither crewmembers nor cargo aboard. (Yangon Police/Facebook)

YANGON, Myanmar --
An abandoned "ghost ship" that ran aground off the coast of Myanmar broke free from a tugboat during bad weather, according to investigators.

The freighter, Sam Ratulangi PB 1600, was first discovered by fishermen in late August near the mouth of Sittoung River, according to local media reports. Navy investigators called to the scene found neither crewmembers nor cargo aboard the ship.

Investigators determined that the ship was being towed to a salvage yard in Bangladesh when it broke free during a storm, prompting the tugboat's 13 crewmembers to abandon the ship. The broken tugboat cables were still attached to the freighter when it grounded.

The country's navy used radar records to determine the ship's movements before it became unmoored and eventually link it to the tugboat Independence.


The 17-year-old ship is registered to Indonesia, according to tracking service MarineTraffic. Photos shared on social media by Yangon's police department show a visibly rusty ship that appeared to have fallen into disrepair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbizarrenavyboats
U.S. & WORLD
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays flight
Kids should stay in rear-facing car seats as long as possible, new guidelines say
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
EYE ON THE GULF: "Gordon" possible next week
Tree falls on car with people inside shutting down northbound Highway 6
Officials: Lightning strike causes fire at school in League City
3 suspects wanted for killing Houston teen outside store
Driver arrested with newborn in car during DWI crack down
Deputies identify man suspected in fatal shooting of mother of 3
Loved ones gathered to celebrate Houston icon Ed Brandon
Authorities identify father and daughter killed in plane crash
Show More
Dogs take over Minute Maid park for pet adoption event
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
Woman accused of running over guard who tried to sober her up
Man accused of raping 11-year-old as she slept in her bed
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays flight
More News