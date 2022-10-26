Officials believe massive fire was intentionally set at Sheldon-area abandoned building

Video from the scene showed the vacant building completely engulfed in flames. It was reportedly set for demolition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire officials say one was hurt when an abandoned building in the Sheldon area was torched overnight, resulting in massive flames.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Garrett Road and C.E. King Parkway.

Sheldon Community firefighters said they believe someone intentionally started the fire.

The building, which had been home to several businesses over the years, has been vacant since 2017. It was reportedly set for demolition.

There was no word on possible suspects. Officials are continuing to investigate exactly how the fire started.