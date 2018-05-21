SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Aaron Kyle McLeod - Student victim of Santa Fe High School mass shooting

Aaron McLeod - Student killed in Santa Fe High School (KTRK)

Aaron Kyle McLeod was born in Chico, California in 2003 and moved to Santa Fe in 2011. He was a freshman at Santa Fe High school who enjoyed Biology and History.

He was an enthusiastic student and tennis player, and enjoyed movies too, but his favorite hobby was playing his PlayStation.

McLeod liked to be called Kyle and friends say he had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face.

Kali Reeves, a 15-year-old friend, said she knew McLeod for years and became close friends with him in the eighth grade. She said he always had a smile on his face and loved to hang out with his friends.

"He was never one to be a sad or down person. He always had to joke or laugh about things," she said. "He was just outgoing and super sweet. He definitely didn't deserve this."

Thursday his family is celebrating his life and home-going. They are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Victims Survivor Fund. Contact: renee.rockers@texasfirstbank.com
