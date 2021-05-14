Society

Disney, White House co-host panel discussion on Asian American representation in Hollywood

EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: Asian Voices | Full Episode

WASHINGTON -- The White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI) and The Walt Disney Company are co-hosting a panel discussion on Monday focused on diversity in Hollywood and AAPI representation in behind-the-scenes talent.

Panelists for "Diversity in Hollywood: AAPI Representation Behind the Scenes" include Nisha Ganatra, the director of "Late Night," Kevin Kwan, the bestselling author of the "Crazy Rich Asians" trilogy, Melvin Mar, an executive producer with "Fresh Off the Boat," and Jessica Yu, an Oscar-winning director/writer.

The event will feature introductory remarks by Laura Shin, acting director of WHIAAPI; Howard Ou, associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement; and Erika Moritsugu, deputy assistant to the president and senior AAPI liaison at the White House.

KGO-TV's own Dion Lim will be moderating the event. Lim, an Emmy Award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, is the author of "Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman's Communication Playbook to Getting The Success You Want," which is based on her experiences as the first Asian American woman to be at the helm of a weekday newscast in three major markets, including Kansas City, Charlotte and Tampa Bay.

She is passionate about amplifying voices of color and has led the charge in shedding light on the hate and assaults targeting Asian Americans in the Bay Area.

Watch the panel discussion Monday starting at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/11 a.m. PT on this website and wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhollywooddisneymovie newsthe white houseasian americandiversityrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News