A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers

Thousands of Houston area AT&T and Directv video subscribers could lose all Disney programming, including ESPN and ABC13.

The Walt Disney Company issued the following statement: "Our contract with AT&T for the ABC, ESPN, Disney, and Freeform networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so."

AT&T has issued the following response:
We're disappointed to see The Walt Disney Co. put their viewers into the middle of negotiations. We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about.

Our goal is always to deliver the content our customers want at a value that also makes sense to them. We'll continue to fight for that here and appreciate their patience while we work this matter out.
