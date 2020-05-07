HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How is COVID-19 affecting you? A major new study from Rice University is shedding some light on the impact in the Houston area, and you still have a chance to give feedback.
Initial results of the survey indicate a big gap in numbers between those being tested and those who are sick.
Only 10.5% of respondents who had a fever or felt feverish have been tested, and only 13.4% of those with shortness of breath have been tested.
And then there's the financial fallout, 40% of households have lost income, and between 7% and 10% report difficulty paying rent or other bills.
The impact appears to be much more severe among African American and Hispanic households.
Stress is also a major issue, with 23% of respondents saying they are experiencing moderate to severe anxiety. Health care workers and first responders represent 22% of that group.
You can participate in Rice University's COVID-19 registry online at registry.rice.edu/covid19.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter
Rice University survey shows most Houstonians with coronavirus symptoms not tested
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News