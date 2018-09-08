EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1503367" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Historic film shot by Thomas Edison of damage from the Great Galveston Storm of 1900. This film was shot at the Tremont Hotel.

Today marks the somber anniversary of the Great Galveston Hurricane. The category 4 hurricane made landfall 118 years ago today, taking the lives of at least 6,000 people and leaving another 10,000 homeless.Isaac Cline, the local forecast Official at the Galveston office of the U.S. Weather Bureau, tried to warn residents of Galveston hours before the hurricane hit, but for many it was too late.He wrote this harrowing account of his personal experience during the deadly hurricane:"Sunday, September 9, 1900, revealed one of the most horrible sights that ever a civilized people looked upon. About three thousand homes, nearly half the residence portion of Galveston, had been completely swept out of existence, and probably more than six thousand persons had passed from life to death during that dreadful night. The correct number of those who perished will probably never be known, for many entire families are missing."He added this in a special report published for the September, 1900 edition of the Monthly Weather Review:"I believe that a sea wall, which would have broken the swells, would have saved much loss of both life and property. I base this view upon observations which I have made in the extreme northeastern portion of the city, which is practically protected by the south jetty; this part of the city did not suffer more than half the damage that other similarly located districts, without protection, sustained."And that's exactly what the survivors did. They raised the city and built a sea wall that stands to this day as the main line of defense against approaching hurricanes.Family members of the survivors today recall the stories of death and horror. Annita Smith McGinnes wrote, "My grandparents lived through this. Granny talked about watching her father helping with the cleanup of bodies and seeing men chewing off fingers to get the rings. They survived by hanging onto a floating grand piano. Their home was destroyed but their neighbors house survived but floated a block away. They eventually crossed the bay to the mainland to stay with relatives.""My great grandmother Webb survived that hurricane in Galveston," wrote Chelsea Ann Porter. "She was a little girl then. She survived by floating on something and saw a pretty piece of fabric. She grabbed it out the water only to find out it was her little sister. She died. It was a horribly scary to hear when you're a kid.""My grandfather (who was already 64 when my mom was born in 1941) worked for the railroad... The rail workers were sent to dispose of the bodies not washed out to sea already," wrote Brenda Will. "They tried to give some sea burials but they washed back up.... The stories my mother knew were insane... We cannot even begin to understand the horror they faced...""My greatgranny survived this storm but ended up with hearing loss," recalled Pat Lowery Segura. "She had arrived from Sweden not long before this event and worked as a cook. Her soon to be husband, a fireman in a boat rescued her. Story goes she was in a tree near Sacred Heart church. She stayed in Galveston, hsd her children there, and I'm third generation BOI."Others were fortunate. Reynolds Cushman writes, "My grandfather was 7 at the time, and his family was on the mainland temporarily for the birth of a sibling in Houston, fortuitously missing this unprecedented catastrophe. Surely they would have all perished. He cherished Galveston, however, and at 100 added dying on the Island to his BOI."