SCHOOL FIGHT

Nearly a dozen female students disciplined for big lunch fight at South Houston High School

EMBED </>More Videos

A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dozen female students at South Houston High School were taken into custody following a lunchtime brawl outside the school cafeteria.

It happened just after noon during what's called a "flex lunch," which allows all students to eat at the same time. Friday, it allowed some students with apparent grudges against each other to erupt with pushing, shoving and fists.

"I heard this wave of noise," said SoHo senior Bethany Butler. "Teachers were blowing whistles trying to break it up. I heard one girl pushing another to the floor and was hitting her. I heard others tried to hit teachers."

The school has three Pasadena ISD police officers assigned to the campus as school safety officers. They attempted to break up the fight, which started with one fight.

A PISD public information officer said it blossomed into four fights. Teachers and assistant principals helped bring the crowd under control.

More school police officers were brought in and took a dozen students, all females, into custody. Disciplinary action will be taken against them, according to the district.

While the fighting was underway, students were ordered to go into the nearest classrooms and remain there until the situation was resolved.

"I went into a geography classroom," said Butler, who said she never experienced anything like what she saw today.

Her father, Jaime Lopez, is a teacher with HISD.

"When I got the alert, it makes a lot of things go through your mind. Does someone have a gun, do they have other weapons? That's the world we live in today," he said.

"Whatever little spat started this, a week from now, two weeks from now, it won't matter. It's just not that important," he said as a message to other students.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student safetyschool fightfightcaught on videohigh schoolSouth Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL FIGHT
Student gets suspended for recording school fight
School administrator encourages students to fight on the playground
Student removes pants during fight because they were 'too tight'
Violent fight at Madison HS leaves teen girl in jail
More school fight
Top Stories
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
Woman who dropped off toddler on Spring porch speaks out
City council candidate admits to selling panties online
Texas Roadhouse hosts $20K meat cutting contest at ice rink
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Student says teacher flipped desk and wiped glue on his face
Show More
TRIGGERED: Unnecessary 911 calls made on black people
Santa Fe shooting survivor demands more substitute training
Pasadena dad embarrasses son by wearing a dress
ASTROS LOVEFEST: Team thanks the fans for incredible season
Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss
More News