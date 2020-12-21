Woman hit by vehicle on I-10 after chase with Harris Co. deputies

@HCSOTexas units pursued a vehicle. Once the car came to a stop, 3 individuals fled from the scene. Two males were quickly apprehended, a female ran onto traffic & was struck by a private vehicle near the 16800 blk of Katy Fwy. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/p8hGPv9vaV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase ended with a woman being stuck by a driver on I-10 Monday morning.Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased a driver in a black van across Houston's west side.The chase wasn't incredibly high speed, but included wrong-way driving and several close calls.Deputies were able to target the driver with spike strips, causing the van to be on rims only at the end of the chase.Before the sun rose, the suspect was driving on I-10 without headlights.Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and a man and woman jumped from the van.Both suspects ran across the freeway and deputies chased after them.The female suspect was struck by a vehicle. Her condition is not clear at this time.It is unclear why the pursuit began in the first place.All outbound lanes of I-10 are closed as crews investigate the crash.This is a developing story. Come back to this post with updates.