Night Before September 11th: Watch WABC-TV's late-night newscast hours before the 2001 terror attacks in New York City

Michael Jordan, a wild high school party and the New York Giants dominated headlines on WABC-TV's newscast.
No one could have predicted what would happen hours later.
That night, Meteorologist Sam Champion forecasted "sunny and pleasant" weather for Tuesday, Sept. 11. His weather report also includes a shot of the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan.
2020 marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, when hijacked planes piloted by al-Qaida terrorists crashed in New York, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
