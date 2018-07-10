Nearly 900 illegal marijuana plants have been seized in a raid from multiple grow houses across the Houston area, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 says.On July 5, officials searched houses in the 7800 block of Candle Lane, the 1700 block of Pine Village, the 7700 block of Bellerive and the 10800 block of Chimney Rock.They confiscated 891 plants, which weighed about 150 pounds. Officials also discovered and seized bags of harvested marijuana.Deputies say the three suspects arrested are all connected to the four grow houses. Each person is charged with felony possession of marijuana.Federal charges are pending.Precinct 5's Narcotics Unit and Major Offenders Unit worked with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations to carry out the searches and seizures.