Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
A 9-year-old was nearly abducted Sunday at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Court documents say that the girl was in the locker area of "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" when a random man grabbed her shoulder.

The man said, "Mommy is over here," which caused the little girl to run away.

Witnesses helped authorities find the suspect, Jason Mikel, at the Hogwarts Express where he was arrested.

Mikel's attorney argues there isn't enough evidence to conclude he tried to kidnap her.
