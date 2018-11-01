A 9-year-old girl who got lost while trick-or-treating in the Heights Wednesday night is back home with her family.Houston firefighters say the child was in costume when she got separated from her family.She ended up walking with another family near 14th Street and Heights Boulevard.Authorities say a good Samaritan asked her where her parents were, and when the girl said she wasn't sure, the person drove her to HFD Fire Station 15.She stayed with firefighters until they located her parents, who picked her up.