9-year-old boy shot in stomach by celebratory gunfire in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach after being hit by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the stomach during New Year's Eve celebrations in Atlanta.

His family was setting off fireworks at the time.

Police believe he was shot by celebratory gunfire. The boy had surgery to remove the bullet.

The shooter hasn't been caught.

This is just one of the incidents involving children injured by celebratory gunfire.

In Oakland, California, a bullet hit a girl in the head. She is going to be okay, however the bullet is still in her head and may never be removed.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl shot in head by stray bullet from 'celebratory gunfire'

Three men were arrested after celebratory gunfire was reported on New Year's Eve in northeast Houston.

Officers recovered six pistols and rifles, including one that was stolen.

SEE MORE: 3 arrested after celebratory gunfire reported on New Year's Eve
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild shotGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Show More
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
Blue Bell to give everyone chance to try Mardi Gras flavor
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Vehicle tumbles down embankment on Hwy 288 feeder
Newly-elected Harris Co. judge prepares for first weather test
More News