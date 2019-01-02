A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the stomach during New Year's Eve celebrations in Atlanta.His family was setting off fireworks at the time.Police believe he was shot by celebratory gunfire. The boy had surgery to remove the bullet.The shooter hasn't been caught.This is just one of the incidents involving children injured by celebratory gunfire.In Oakland, California, a bullet hit a girl in the head. She is going to be okay, however the bullet is still in her head and may never be removed.Three men were arrested after celebratory gunfire was reported on New Year's Eve in northeast Houston.Officers recovered six pistols and rifles, including one that was stolen.