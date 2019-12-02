9-year-old boy killed while rabbit hunting with dad on Thanksgiving

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, South Carolina -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by his father while hunting in South Carolina on Thanksgiving.
Nine-year-old Colton Williams was shot on Thursday while he was out with his father and a friend hunting for rabbits in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Colton's grandfather says his organs will be donated.
No charges have been filed.
