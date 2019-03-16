Fight at middle school basketball tournament turns into riot, 9 teens arrested

Police say it all started when a group of teens tried to interfere with school officials who were trying to remove a student from the gym.

Nine middle school students were arrested after a fight turned into a riot in Washington State.

It all started when police received reports of a fight at a basketball tournament Friday night.

They say a group of teens tried to interfere with school officials who were trying to remove a student from the gym.

Deputies say nearly 70 teens closed in on them and started yelling racial slurs and making threats.

According to authorities, nine students were arrested and charged.
