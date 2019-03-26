9 men, including 75-year-old, arrested for trying to meet teens for sex in Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5218611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Precinct 1 deputy constables said these are just some of the men arrested after they tried to meet minors during an undercover chat sting.

9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said an undercover chat sting resulted in multiple arrests, including a 75-year-old man attempting to meet with a teenager.Deputies said Williard Billings took a scooter and bus to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old.Deputies said Billings is one of nine people arrested for attempting to meet with minors.Charge: Online solicitation of a minorBond: $5,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minor and additionally charged with assault on a police officer. He allegedly tried to take a weapon from the police officerOccupation: Security guardBond: $90,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minor and possession of a controlled substanceOccupation: Former minor league baseball player. Currently employed as a baseball instructorBond: $12,500 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minorOccupation: Self employed as a construction contractorBond: $20,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minorBond: $10,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minorBond: $10,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minorBond: $10,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minor. Authorities say he thought he was meeting a 9-year-old.Occupation: College student majoring in criminal justiceBond: $10,000 - posted bondCharge: Online solicitation of a minor. Authorities say he drove from San Antonio to Houston to meet with a minor.Bond: $10,000 - posted bond