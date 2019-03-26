Crime & Safety

9 men, including 75-year-old, arrested for trying to meet teens for sex in Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said an undercover chat sting resulted in multiple arrests, including a 75-year-old man attempting to meet with a teenager.

Deputies said Williard Billings took a scooter and bus to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old.

Deputies said Billings is one of nine people arrested for attempting to meet with minors.

SUSPECTS:

Williard Billings, 75
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
Bond: $5,000 - posted bond

Kelvin Mcleod Jr., 26
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor and additionally charged with assault on a police officer. He allegedly tried to take a weapon from the police officer
Occupation: Security guard
Bond: $90,000 - posted bond

Michael Schurz, 32
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor and possession of a controlled substance
Occupation: Former minor league baseball player. Currently employed as a baseball instructor
Bond: $12,500 - posted bond

Kevin Patrick Spiars, 55
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
Occupation: Self employed as a construction contractor
Bond: $20,000 - posted bond

Luis Angel Flores, 35
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
Bond: $10,000 - posted bond

Ramiro Dorado, 50
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
Bond: $10,000 - posted bond

Shayan Sadeghbegi, 22
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
Bond: $10,000 - posted bond

Rylan Garnett, 19
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor. Authorities say he thought he was meeting a 9-year-old.
Occupation: College student majoring in criminal justice
Bond: $10,000 - posted bond

Eduardo Salazar, 46
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor. Authorities say he drove from San Antonio to Houston to meet with a minor.
Bond: $10,000 - posted bond

