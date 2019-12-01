plane crash

9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash during winter storm warning: Authorities

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. -- Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south dakotau.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Missouri City pilot killed in plane crash leaves legacy
Friend confirms family from Missouri City killed in plane crash
Gender reveal stunt goes wrong as plane crashes in Texas
Messages from former Boeing test pilot reveal Max concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and woman shot at house party, juvenile in custody
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Cooler temperatures will filter in overnight behind the cold front
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
SPONSORED: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
Show More
More historic headstones damaged in Galveston
Boyfriend accused of forcing boy into burning hot shower
TAMALE TIME! Houston's top 8 tamales
Deputies discover 50 stolen cars stripped in SE Houston field
FBCSO searches for owner of 'lost alligator'
More TOP STORIES News