Nine children and five adults were transported to multiple hospitals after authorities responded to reports of a gas leak near school campuses Wednesday morning in northwest Houston.People from at least one school, the KIPP NEXUS campus located at Watonga Boulevard near W. 43rd St., were affected.According to a statement from KIPP Texas Public Schools Regional Superintendent Daniel Caesar, the gas leak was reported at a nearby church.Caesar says school officials then called the Houston Fire Department and moved into shelter-in-place mode to keep students and staff safe, as a precaution.The school nurse and paramedics evaluated students and adults who reported feeling ill. Parents were also notified immediately.Caesar says the gas leak was capped quickly after it was reported. Those who felt better were cleared to return to their normal activities.The students and adults who still felt sick were transferred to local hospitals for further treatment.Authorities say the KIPP school was not evacuated.It was a regularly scheduled half day and school will be dismissed at noon.Multiple fire trucks and ambulances were also staged in the parking lot of the St. Ambrose Catholic School nearby.Parents were seen picking up their children from the school.There's no word yet on the exact source of the gas leak.