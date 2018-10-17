Police are searching for the man responsible for burglarizing a business in League City.On Oct. 7, police say a man used a crowbar to break into the Cabela's located in the 2400 block of Gulf Freeway.According to reports, the man gained access to two separate handgun cabinets and stole nine handguns."Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.The suspect is described as a light skinned male, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, 180 to 195 pounds, wearing a black shirt over his head, a red short sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.