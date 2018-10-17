Authorities offer $10,000 reward after League City gun store robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities offer $10K reward after gun store robbery

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the man responsible for burglarizing a business in League City.

On Oct. 7, police say a man used a crowbar to break into the Cabela's located in the 2400 block of Gulf Freeway.

According to reports, the man gained access to two separate handgun cabinets and stole nine handguns.

"Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, 180 to 195 pounds, wearing a black shirt over his head, a red short sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarygunsLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Another In-N-Out is coming to the Houston-area!
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Show More
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Here's how you can drive in a live-action Mario Kart race
1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
First lady Melania Trump's plane makes emergency landing
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
More News