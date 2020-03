9 earthquakes have shaken Texas this week

BREAKING: the 9th #Earthquake in the past 7 days just occurred in this region of Southwest Texas this morning.



MENTONE, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake has shaken parts of far west Texas.The 3.8 magnitude quake happened early Thursday near Mentone, Texas, around 77 miles west of Odessa. It originated approximately 5.2 miles below the surface of the earth.According to the US Geological Survey , there were no immediate reports of damage.Two people reported feeling the earthquake, according to the tracking site earthquaketrack.com Mentone, population 19, is the county seat of Loving County, the least populated county in Texas and the second-least populated county in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau Thursday's event was at least the ninth earthquake experienced in Texas this week. None have been considered major.A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday near Timpson, in east Texas. That's around 170 miles north of Houston.